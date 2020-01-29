The Maryland Historical Trust Board recognized the Laurel History Boys, a nonprofit, with the 2020 Maryland Preservation Excellence in Community Engagement award on Jan. 23.
The History Boys — longtime friends Kevin Leonard, Richard Friend and Peter Lewnes — were recognized for their efforts of education and community engagement as amateur historians, memorabilia collectors and community promoters who share Laurel’s history and heritage.
Presented annually by the Board of Trustees of the Maryland Historical Trust, the awards are the highest level of recognition for historic preservation, heritage education and community development projects in the state. Since 1975, the Maryland Historical Trust has honored more than 250 individuals and projects.
Awards presented for Education and Community Engagement recognize outstanding achievements by individuals, organizations, government agencies and others in developing and producing projects and materials that educate and engage the public with Maryland’s past.