In May, a first-year Laurel High School industrial arts teacher was suspended “for allegedly striking a student’s head with a board during an argument.” According to Prince George’s County school officials, an investigation revealed that at the end of class, as the students were cleaning up, the teacher “reprimanded another boy who was loud and boisterous.” At that point, the 13-year-old student challenged the teacher to “pick on somebody your own size.” The teacher then “tapped the boy on the leg” with a board he was holding, prompting the student to “hit the teacher with a similar board.” Then, according to officials, “The teacher took the board away from him and the boy punched the teacher in the mouth, whereupon the teacher hit the boy on the head with the board, gashing the boy’s scalp.” The teacher was reinstated after a hearing by the county school board, and the assault charge filed by the boy’s mother was dropped.