Laurel woman sentenced to 13 months in prison for Medicaid fraud

Between November 2014 and June 2020, Janet Olatimbo Akindipe, 62, was employed by six different home health agencies to serve as a personal care aide for D.C. Medicaid beneficiaries. For each beneficiary, Akindipe was to document the care she provided — including helping with activities of daily living, such as getting in and out of bed, bathing, dressing and eating — on time sheets submitted to the home health agencies. The agencies then billed Medicaid for the services that she rendered.