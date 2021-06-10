xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Head of the class: Laurel residents making their name at college

Baltimore Sun Media
Jun 10, 2021 5:00 AM

The following are all residents of Laurel.

McDaniel College announced the following residents were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list: Glenn Harrison, with honors; Tatiana Hamilton, with highest honors; Rianna Nunes, with highest honors; and Kevin Munford, with honors.

McDaniel also announced that Faith Joseph earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Lonnie Hamlett III earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology during a commencement ceremony in May.

Also at McDaniel, Ami Holden earned a master’s degree in school librarianship and Mary Nolte a master’s degree in kinesiology.

Zaria Byrd and Nachelle Thomas were named to Georgia State University’s 2021 spring dean’s list.

Nayab Khan was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University, Ohio.

Baldwin Wallace also announced that Bolanle Efuwape’s work was showcased during the Baldwin Wallace University Ovation 2021 Day of Excellence. Efuwape, a nursing major, presented a project titled “Roy’s Nursing Theory of Adaptation.”

Jacqueline Ebel was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at DePauw University, Indiana. On May 23, Ebel graduated with a B.A. degree in communication.

Natalie Holmes was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bloomsburg University, Pennsylvania.

Wyatt Haversack graduated from Duquesne University, Pennsylvania, with a B.A. degree in advertising and public relations and a minor in digital media arts.

Chiara Collette was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at University of Maryland, Baltimore campuses.

Henry Buda, a student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Evaluating Cs-137 and X-ray Irradiators with the Denmark Project Center.

York College of Pennsylvania announced the following residents were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list: Alayna Munoz, Ryan Puls, Jonathan Reid and Samantha Turner.

The following residents received degrees from the University of the Cumberlands, Kentucky, during commencement ceremonies this spring:

Shankara Pala, master of science in information systems security;

Lauren Blake, doctor of education in educational leadership.

The following were were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:

Amanda Higgins, at University of Maryland Global Campus

Benjamin Johnson, at University of Maryland Global Campus

Joshua Reis, at University of Maryland Global Campus

Karim Whalen, at University of Maryland Global Campus

Andrew Velasquez, at University of Maryland Global Campus

Sarah Patishnock, at University of Maryland Global Campus

Tanner Pierceall, at University of Maryland Global Campus.

