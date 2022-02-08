Remembering victims of gun violence is first step in addressing this public health crisis | COMMENTARY

Community is what gives me hope. Community provides an avenue for meaningful, positive change. Community is what empowers us to use our influence as individuals to understand, care for, and uplift one another. For National Gun Violence Survivors Week (Feb. 1-7) and beyond, it is more important than ever to share our stories, like Victor’s, whose terrific kindness and determination to succeed underscore the devastation gun violence can reap. And these stories help us fight even harder for the urgent change that we need to turn the tide of gun violence and make our communities a safer place for us all.