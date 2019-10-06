Advertisement Advertisement Laurel Leader Maryland Laurel Friends of the River Patuxent Oct 06, 2019 | 8:36 AM Laurel Friends of the River Patuxent - tree vine cutting event at Laurel Riverfront Park, Saturday October 5, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Riverfest in Laurel Advertisement Laurel Leader Laurel Leader Laurel vs Pallotti Bpy's Soccer The visiting Laurel Spartans played the St. Vincent Pallotti Panthers in boy's high school soccer. By Paul Gillespie Sep 25, 2019 The History Boys 2020 Census Laurel Kick-Off Community Family Day Laurel Community Garden Club Emancipation Day Celebration Concordia vs Pallotti girls soccer Yoga at Sip At C Street Flats