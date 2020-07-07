Laurel woman faces federal charges for fraud schemes

Justina Elena Olivero, 33, of Laurel, has been charged with a federal criminal complaint for bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and unlawful possession of stolen mail, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
The criminal complaint was announced Monday by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Postal Inspector in Charge Peter R. Rendina of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service — Washington Division; Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department; and Special Agent in Charge John Eisert of Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore.
According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, beginning in at least August 2017 and continuing through May 2020, Olivero is accused of orchestrating three separate fraud schemes involving multiple victims and losses of more than $142,000.
The fraud schemes included: an identity theft scheme in which stolen checks were deposited into various bank accounts and then the money was withdrawn by Olivero; a credit card fraud scheme in which Olivero impersonated American Express customers, ordered emergency replacement cards in those customers’ names, and had those cards mailed to her addresses; and while working at a criminal defense law firm, Olivero fraudulently posed as an attorney and convinced the law firm’s clients to send her money for services she could not and did not provide.
If convicted, Olivero faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for bank fraud; a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud; a maximum of five years in federal prison for possession of stolen mail; and a mandatory two years in federal prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for aggravated identity theft.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.