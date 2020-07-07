Laurel woman faces federal charges for fraud schemes

The fraud schemes included: an identity theft scheme in which stolen checks were deposited into various bank accounts and then the money was withdrawn by Olivero; a credit card fraud scheme in which Olivero impersonated American Express customers, ordered emergency replacement cards in those customers’ names, and had those cards mailed to her addresses; and while working at a criminal defense law firm, Olivero fraudulently posed as an attorney and convinced the law firm’s clients to send her money for services she could not and did not provide.