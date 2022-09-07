Tractor-trailer driver dies in two-vehicle crash in Laurel Wednesday

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday in Laurel.

At about 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95, south of Gorman Road.

According to a preliminary investigation by state police, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a second tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the red tractor-trailer, Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina, was declared dead at the scene, according to state police. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash.

I-95 was partially closed for more than six hours after the crash, according to state police.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating with assistance from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.