Police investigating fatal shooting of 24-year-old Laurel woman

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in Laurel on Monday.
At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital for the report of two walk-in shooting victims. Further investigation revealed that Briah Jackson, of Laurel, and a second victim, an adult male, were shot while sitting in a car in the 8200 block of Gorman Avenue in Laurel.
Jackson died from her injuries Tuesday morning. The second victim is being treated for his injuries.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cellphone or go to pgpolice.org and submit a tip online. Refer to case 20-0020987.