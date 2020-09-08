xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Emilia’s Acrobatics and Gymnastics Center recently moved from a 3,500-square-foot rental facility to a 19,000-square-foot space in Laurel. Since opening at the larger facility, the numbers have grown slowly despite coronavirus restrictions.
(Paul W. Gillespie)

Next Gallery

Advertisement

Laurel Leader

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement