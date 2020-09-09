Emilia’s Acrobatics and Gymnastics Center expands in Laurel and adapts to coronavirus restrictions

During the first two months of 2020, Daniil Kostovetskiy and his son, Yuri, were beaming with excitement as business was booming and they were anticipating moving from a 3,500-square-foot rental facility in Laurel to the 19,000-square-foot Emilia’s Acrobatics and Gymnastics Center at 9000 Maier Place in Laurel.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to shut down all over the country.
“On March 1, business-wise, we had the best months of our 20-plus years in business,” said Yuri, general manager of the facility. “I think on March 1, we were at 549 families in the gym and shutting that down was very painful, to say the least. Right now, we are at 179, so it’s a huge difference.”
“In March and April, we walked through the gym and it was extremely [painful], extremely [painful],” added 72-year old owner and head coach Danniil. “We have gym, we don’t have children, it was very scary.”
The building was finished and ready to open in April before COVID-19 forced them to delay the opening to mid-June.
Since opening at the larger facility, the numbers have grown slowly despite restrictions.
“We grew 65 families in the last 25 days, so our numbers are definitely going up and people are starting to realize that it is COVID-free safe,” Yuri said.
Making it safe did not come without a lot of changes.
“We are spending thousands dollars a month extra to make our families feel safe,” Yuri said. “We installed thermometers everywhere in the beginning and we installed UV blue lights to fumigate the bathroom so they are running all night.”
They have a sanitation crew that cleans every Sunday and the coaching staff is contributing as well.
“I have a coaching staff that is literally just walking around cleaning the entire day,” he said. “We are making it work.”
The gym has nine coaches on staff, and they are offering recreational artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and championship acrobatic and rhythmic championship teams.
Tumbling and balancing skills on the floor are the sole focus of acrobatic gymnastics. Apparatuses like the vault, balance beam, high bars and rings are not part of the sport. Acrobatic gymnasts perform a mix of choreographed dance elements set to music with complex flips, rotations and other tricks reminiscent of the floor routines in the Olympics.
In addition, the gym offers private lessons, summer camp, open gym and parent’s night out.
“When I’m in the gym now and I just look around and it’s like, ‘Wow, this is massive,’ ” Yuri said.
A former athlete and coach in the Ukraine, Yuri’s dad moved to to the U.S. in 1991, a couple of years after his wife, Emilia (the gym’s namesake), died.
He began to build his acrobatics team with just four kids. He served as the tumbling coach for Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes and he earned the coveted title of Master of Sport.
He worked with Dawes at Hill’s Gymnastics Training Center in Gaithersburg before renting out gym space in Columbia in 1995.
Thirteen years ago, he purchased the land where the new facility now sits.
“That’s his dream and many times people, said no to him and that never really mattered,” Yuri said. “He comes from another country with this dream and having nothing and then he just worked, worked and worked.”
The recent addition of families certainly made that dream a reality.
“Kids started coming and everybody sees gym and everybody is excited. At the same time, we have a restriction because of COVID,” said Daniil, who still coaches acrobatics six days a week. “Right now, the gym is bigger, lots are coming and I think everything will be going good.”
Yuri understands the need for kids to get out and mingle and exercise.
“I preach to all the families that child psychology right now, sitting at home for five, six, seven months is very detrimental to the kids,” Yuri said.
A new program they’ve introduced is the EAGC Academy that runs through Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 5 and older. Students will have the option to come all week, for half a week or for a day.
Office managers Genevieve Jones and Maya Perlman are overseeing the program that gives students a new option for virtual learning.
“The whole point is to have kids, instead of doing virtual school from their homes, to have them do it in our gym,” Perlman said. ”We believe social interaction is really important for kids and we don’t want them to miss out on that just because their school isn’t open or their parents don’t feel that it’s safe enough to go back to school. This is a space for them.”
Students will get daily temperature checks and there are certified teachers and child care providers on staff to help with school work and technology.
From 4 to 4:30 p.m. every day, electives and after care will be available.
“We are going to be offering different electives such as Chinese, French, Spanish and Environmental Science,” said Perlman, who will greet students along with Jones every morning with a smile.
When kids need breaks from computers screens, they will be do gymnastics and other activities.