The dream of electric trains has origins in Laurel

“When it was recently inspected by the writer, with his watch in hand, he noted a speed of the electric locomotive of nearly one hundred and twenty miles an hour. … The curiously-pointed ends of the car, which might by some be considered fantastical, have their raison d’étre in the fact that, at the high speeds at which this car is run, the resistance of the air is by far the greater retarding influence; much greater, in fact, than the resistance due to the axle and rolling friction, which at lower speeds is predominant. … There is certainly nothing in the new system which could prejudice its feasibility under suitable conditions.”