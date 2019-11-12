Craig A. Moe was elected to his fifth term as mayor of the city of Laurel, defeating challenger Jeffery Mills in the general election on Nov. 5. Official results were announced on Nov. 7.
“I feel really good about the election,” Moe said, after hearing the official results announced on Nov. 7 at a special meeting of the mayor and City Council.
“I spoke to a lot of people and they had kind words for what we’re doing for the city," said Moe, whose term will run four years. “The City Council and I will work together to continue in that direction."
Valerie Nicholas secured the at-large council member seat, defeating Thomas Matthews Jr.
Both Ward 1 and Ward 2 were uncontested races. Carl DeWalt and Michael Leszcz will continue to serve in Ward 1. Keith Syndor will remain in Ward 2, where he will be joined by Brencis Smith, who secured a council seat for the first time, running unopposed.
Council members serve two-year terms.
Official tallies according to the city of Laurel website were:
Mayor
Craig Moe — 1,603 votes
Jeffrey Mills — 704 votes
Council member at-large
Valerie Nicolas — 1,566 votes
Thomas Matthews Jr. — 675 votes
Ward 1 — Uncontested
Michael Leszcz — 758 votes
Carl DeWalt — 751 votes
Ward 2 — Uncontested
Keith Sydnor — 1,009 votes
Brencis Smith — 763 votes