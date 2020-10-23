Early voting begins Monday at Laurel High School

Laurel High School, 8000 Cherry Lane, will open for early voting for the 2020 presidential general election on Monday, Oct. 26, through Monday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The high school site also has a drop box for ballots, which is under surveillance 24/7 by the Laurel Police Department, according to Mayor Craig Moe.
“We want people to feel safe at the polls,” Moe said. “There is no indication there is going to be any issues.”
Moe also met with members of the city of Laurel Board of Election Supervisors to discuss the possibility of vote by mail for the city of Laurel’s 2021 elections and a contingency plan for the 2021 city elections.
The Board of Election Supervisors agreed to consider developing a vote-by-mail plan and requested Moe add two to three additional residents to the work group to assist them.
Moe added the attorneys Donna L. Crary and Rhonda Whitley, along with James Kole, a branch manager at Level Green Landscaping, to the work group.
The group will examine the issue and submit recommendations to the mayor’s office by Dec. 31.