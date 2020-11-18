Laurel police news from Nov. 5-12

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Bowie Road, 120 block, Nov. 7. A tip jar with approximately $100 was stolen from the Pizza Boli’s.
Sixth Street and Talbott Avenue, Nov. 7. A man was arrested on DUI charges on a traffic stop.
Fifth Street, 810 block, Nov. 7. A fraud report of possible forged checks of approximately $46,000 was taken. The investigation is ongoing.
Fifth Street, 810 block, Nov. 7. A person reported credit card fraud from a stolen card totaling approximately $632. The investigation is ongoing.
North Arbory Lane, 7500 block, Nov. 7. Two men were arrested and charged with multiple handgun violations and controlled dangerous substance violations.
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Nov. 6. Two men were seen stealing 26 pairs of pants and 20 T-shirts from DTLR clothing store. The investigation is ongoing.
Baltimore Avenue, 14810 block, Nov. 6. A man was arrested and charged for brandishing a knife and malicious destruction of property.
Elaine Court, 9100 block, Nov. 5. A man was issued a criminal citation for trespassing and was escorted off of the premises.
Washington Boulevard, 700 block, Nov. 5. A man was arrested with multiple outstanding warrants.
Washington Boulevard and Main Street, Nov. 5. A pedestrian was struck and transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Wheatland Place, 15010 block, Nov. 5. A man was transported to a local hospital and given DUI citations after a traffic incident.
Fort Meade Road, 9700 block, Nov. 5. The Crown Pharmacy was broken into through forced entry and various prescription narcotics were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Prince George Street, 330 block, Nov. 5. The interior of a vehicle had been ransacked, but no property was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Thomas Drive, 300 block, Nov. 5. A man was issued a criminal citation for trespassing and was escorted off the premises.
Laurel/Savage
Brewers Court, 9800 block, Nov. 11-12. Car batteries stolen from multiple vehicles.
Gorman Road, 8800 block, Nov. 10. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Savage Guilford Road, 8400 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 9. A resident reported she returned home to a neighbor in her apartment without her permission. Nothing was reported stolen. Changes are pending against the neighbor.