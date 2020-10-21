Laurel police news from Oct. 6-13

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Baltimore Avenue, 14600 block, Oct. 11. Two vehicles were broken into on the parking lot and items were removed.
Courtland Place, 15000 block, Oct. 11. A person reported a sexual assault that occurred in the past. Detectives from CID are currently investigating the case.
Irving Street and Morton Place, Oct. 11. A man was arrested for DUI during a traffic stop.
Londonderry Court, 8200 block, Oct. 10. A person left their vehicle running unattended for approximately 10 minutes while on a food delivery. The vehicle was stolen.
Fourth Street, 300 block, Oct. 10. A political campaign sign was stolen from a residential yard.
Avondale Street, 1 block, Oct. 9. A man was arrested for possessing narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Oct. 9. A man became agitated when he was asked by employees to wear a mask. The man struck an employee on the arm and then fled from the restaurant.
Baltimore Avenue, 14200 block, Oct. 9. A woman was arrested for attempting to steal shoes from DSW.
Second Street, 1 block, Oct. 9. A man was arrested for vandalizing property at Quality Inn and Suites.
Granville Gude Park, Oct. 9. An adult reported being sexually assaulted and robbed in the area of Granville Gude Park. An investigation is ongoing.
Baltimore Avenue, 14800 block, Oct. 9. A man was arrested for DUI during a traffic stop.
Armstrong Court, 300 block, Oct 8. A man was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested on a warrant through Prince George’s County.
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Oct. 8. A woman stole items from the store and fled in a vehicle.
Fifth Street, 810 block, Oct. 8. People posing as FBI agents contacted a person via telephone and tricked them into purchasing gift cards.
Bowie Road, 120 block, Oct. 8. A rear license plate was stolen off a company truck.
Park Center Drive, 14200 block, Oct. 8. A man was arrested for entering an unlocked vehicle and removing belongings.
Laurel Place, 14600 block, Oct. 8. A vehicle parked on the lot of Chido’s was broken into between 1:30 and 2 a.m., items were removed.
Player Drive, 9300 block, Oct. 7. An airbag was removed from a vehicle in a residential parking lot overnight.
Washington Boulevard, 900 block, Oct. 7. A woman was arrested for DUI on a traffic stop.
Washington Boulevard, 900 block, Oct. 6. A person was assaulted by approximately five men in front of Firehouse Subs while walking home.
Baltimore Avenue, 14200 block, Oct. 6. One man and one woman stole 12 boxes of shoes from DSW.
Old Sandy Spring Road, 7700 block, Oct. 6. Two men stole a box containing approximately $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.
Marymount Drive, 8200 block, Oct. 6. A woman was arrested for an open warrant through Prince George’s County.
Marymount Drive, 8200 block, Oct. 6. A man rented an apartment with a fictitious identity and paid with fraudulent checks. The case is under investigation.
Oxford Drive and Spinnaker Road, Oct. 5. A vehicle was stolen some time in the past month from a residential parking lot.
Washington Boulevard, 600 block, Oct. 5. A man was arrested for trespassing at Walgreens.
Fifth Street, 900 block, Oct. 5. A person reported that they were the victim of a sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing.
Fourth Street, 300 block, Oct. 5. A political campaign sign was stolen from a residential yard.
Washington Boulevard, 500 block, Oct. 5. A vehicle for sale on the parking lot of AutoNation Chevrolet had all four wheels stolen from it.
Clubhouse Boulevard and Laurel Bowie Road, Oct. 5. A man stopped on a traffic stop, issued a criminal citation for possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.
Laurel/Savage
North Laurel Road, 9000 block, Oct. 5-12. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, Oct. 6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Western District
Fort Meade Road, 8 a.m. Oct. 15. Officers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway. As one of the officers made contact with the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle. As a result of the investigation and interaction with the driver, a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun and 12 grams of suspected marijuana. The driver was arrested and charged.