Laurel police news from Sept. 29-Oct. 6

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Bowie Road, 100 block, Sept. 28. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DUI.
Washington Boulevard, 1000 block, Sept. 28. Victim standing in line outside a bank with a deposit bag and was robbed by an assailant who stated he had a gun.
East Arbory Court, 7600 block, Sept. 27-28 overnight. Fog lights stolen from a vehicle.
Old Sandy Spring Road, 7800 block, Sept. 29. Man issued a criminal citation, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.
Fort Meade Road, 9600 block, Sept. 29. Two adult suspects stole merchandise from the Dollar Tree and fled in a vehicle.
Sandy Spring Road/195 Highway. Sept. 29. Man stopped on a traffic stop and arrested on a warrant through Montgomery County.
Cherry Lane, 8600 block, Sept. 29. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DUI.
Anderson’s Way, 6900 block, Sept. 29. Two men forced their way into the victim’s apartment and struck him with a firearm.
Fourth Street, 14700 block, Sept. 29. Two men observed breaking a window of a vehicle and removing items.
Second Street, 100 block, Sept. 30. A man entered the lot of the Allstar Repair Shop and entered five unsecured vehicles and took items.
Washington Boulevard, 1000 block, Sept. 30. A man was found asleep behind the wheel in a parking lot. Charged with DUI.
Ashford Boulevard, Oct. 1. Sexual assault.
Cherry Lane/Baltimore Avenue, Oct. 1. A suspect was seen assaulting a victim in the roadway. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Andersons Way, Oct. 1. Items taken from a vehicle.
Baltimore Avenue/Cherry Lane, Oct. 1. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DWI.
Fort Meade Road, 200 block, Oct. 1. A female charged with assaulting an acquaintance and brandishing a knife. The victim’s injuries were minor.
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block. Oct. 2. Three suspects forced entry into the business after hours and ransacked it.
Ashford Boulevard, 8300 block. A man forced entry into the leasing office of Avondale Apartments and stole property.
Second Street, 310 block. Oct. 2. A customer and an employee were mutual combatants in a fight. Both had minor injuries.
Baltimore Avenue/Mulberry Street, Oct. 2. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DUI.
Auto Dell Place, Oct. 3. Vehicle window was broken with a tree branch.
Baltimore Avenue, 14800 block, Oct. 3. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Found to have an open warrant through Fairfax County.
Montrose Avenue, 400 block, Oct. 3. A man and a juvenile were charged with breaking into a laundry room. The man was found to have multiple open warrants through Prince George’s and Charles counties.
Philip Court, 14600 block, Oct. 3. A man was charged with assaulting a juvenile family member.
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Oct. 3. A man was charged with assaulting an employee of Red Crab House.
Laurel/Savage
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, Oct. 6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, Oct. 5. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Baltimore Street, 8800 block, Oct. 4. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.