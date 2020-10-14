xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Laurel police news from Sept. 29-Oct. 6

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 14, 2020 5:00 AM

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.

City of Laurel

Bowie Road, 100 block, Sept. 28. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DUI.

Advertisement

Washington Boulevard, 1000 block, Sept. 28. Victim standing in line outside a bank with a deposit bag and was robbed by an assailant who stated he had a gun.

East Arbory Court, 7600 block, Sept. 27-28 overnight. Fog lights stolen from a vehicle.
Advertisement

Old Sandy Spring Road, 7800 block, Sept. 29. Man issued a criminal citation, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

[More Maryland news] After tragedy, Baltimore grandparents begin a new life — raising slain daughter’s four children

Fort Meade Road, 9600 block, Sept. 29. Two adult suspects stole merchandise from the Dollar Tree and fled in a vehicle.

Sandy Spring Road/195 Highway. Sept. 29. Man stopped on a traffic stop and arrested on a warrant through Montgomery County.

Cherry Lane, 8600 block, Sept. 29. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DUI.

Anderson’s Way, 6900 block, Sept. 29. Two men forced their way into the victim’s apartment and struck him with a firearm.

Fourth Street, 14700 block, Sept. 29. Two men observed breaking a window of a vehicle and removing items.

[More Maryland news] Parents, teachers stage dueling protests over reopening Harford schools at HCPS headquarters

Second Street, 100 block, Sept. 30. A man entered the lot of the Allstar Repair Shop and entered five unsecured vehicles and took items.

Washington Boulevard, 1000 block, Sept. 30. A man was found asleep behind the wheel in a parking lot. Charged with DUI.

Ashford Boulevard, Oct. 1. Sexual assault.

Cherry Lane/Baltimore Avenue, Oct. 1. A suspect was seen assaulting a victim in the roadway. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Andersons Way, Oct. 1. Items taken from a vehicle.

[More Maryland news] God's timing is perfect and He has the final say

Baltimore Avenue/Cherry Lane, Oct. 1. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DWI.

Advertisement

Fort Meade Road, 200 block, Oct. 1. A female charged with assaulting an acquaintance and brandishing a knife. The victim’s injuries were minor.

Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block. Oct. 2. Three suspects forced entry into the business after hours and ransacked it.

Ashford Boulevard, 8300 block. A man forced entry into the leasing office of Avondale Apartments and stole property.

Second Street, 310 block. Oct. 2. A customer and an employee were mutual combatants in a fight. Both had minor injuries.

[More Maryland news] Slain MTA bus driver reignites conversation around public safety at Southwestern Baltimore vigil on Tuesday

Baltimore Avenue/Mulberry Street, Oct. 2. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Charged with DUI.

Auto Dell Place, Oct. 3. Vehicle window was broken with a tree branch.

Baltimore Avenue, 14800 block, Oct. 3. Man stopped on a traffic stop. Found to have an open warrant through Fairfax County.

Montrose Avenue, 400 block, Oct. 3. A man and a juvenile were charged with breaking into a laundry room. The man was found to have multiple open warrants through Prince George’s and Charles counties.

Philip Court, 14600 block, Oct. 3. A man was charged with assaulting a juvenile family member.

[More Maryland news] Man charged with murdering MTA bus driver in Baltimore threatened to kill another bus driver in July, court records show

Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Oct. 3. A man was charged with assaulting an employee of Red Crab House.

Laurel/Savage

Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, Oct. 6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, Oct. 5. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.

Latest Laurel Leader

Baltimore Street, 8800 block, Oct. 4. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement