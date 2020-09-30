Laurel police news from Sept. 15-22

Brock Bridge Road, 400 block, Sept. 21. The victim received an electronic message asking if he wanted to play basketball and he replied “yes.” The victim arrived at the basketball court where he began taking practice shots. While practicing, he was approached from behind by four males. One of the suspects struck the victim with his hand and the others held him down while personal property was removed from his pockets. The suspects then fled on foot. The victim didn’t report this incident until Sept. 22. The victim describe one of the suspects as an 18-year-old Hispanic male. No weapons were used or displayed during the assault. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.