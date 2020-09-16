xml:space="preserve">
Laurel police news from Sept. 1-8

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 16, 2020 5:00 AM

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.

City of Laurel

Baltimore Avenue, 14200 block, Sept. 8. Theft.

Second Street, 100 block, Sept. 8. Motor vehicle theft.

Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Sept. 7. Theft.
Bowsprit Lane, 14100 block, Sept. 4. Theft.

Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, Sept. 2. Theft.

Second Street, 300 block, Sept. 2. Theft.

Laurel/Savage

Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Sept. 8-9. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Thamesmeade Road, 9100 block, Sept. 8-9. 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle stolen.

Traders Crossing, 9200 block, 11:47 p.m. Sept. 7. Police making a traffic stop discovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The driver was arrested.

Cissell Avenue, 9500 block, Sept. 4-5. Detached garage entered by prying open the door. Landscaping equipment stolen.

Kings Post Court, 9300 block, Sept. 4-5. Various items stolen from vehicle.

Stephens Road, 8800 block, Sept. 2-3. Entry gained to construction trailer at a church by cutting the lock. Nothing reported stolen.

