Laurel police news from Aug. 11-23

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, Aug. 23. Theft.
Normandy Court, 14700 block, Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fourth Street, 14800 block, Aug. 23. Burglary.
Dorset Road, 15700 block, Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft.
Chapel Cove Court, 14300 block, Aug. 21. Theft.
West Side Boulevard, 14400 block, Aug. 21. Motor vehicle theft.
Bowie Road, 100 block, Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 800 block, Aug. 19. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, Aug. 19. Theft.
Fort Meade Road, 200 block, Aug. 19. Theft.
Spring House Lane, 9400 block, Aug. 18. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 15000 block, Aug. 18. Theft.
Fourth Street, 14700 block, Aug. 18. Motor vehicle theft.
Fourth Street, 900 block, Aug. 18. Burglary.
Laurel Avenue, 300 block, Aug. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ashford Boulevard, 8300 block, Aug. 17. Robbery.
Laurel Lakes Court, 7900 block, Aug. 17. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 14200 block, Aug. 16. Theft.
Fort Meade Road, 9600 block, Aug. 16. Theft.
Montrose Avenue, 300 block, Aug. 15. Theft.
Main Street, 10 block, Aug. 15. Motor vehicle theft.
Laurel Place, 14600 block, Aug. 14. Theft.
Marton Street, 1000 block, Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montrose Avenue, 1100 block, Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Seventh Street, 600 block, Aug. 13. Robbery.
Washington Boulevard, 900 block, Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fort Meade Road, 200 block, Aug. 13. Burglary.
Washington Boulevard, 300 block, Aug. 12. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lafayette Avenue, 100 block, Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Cherry Lane, 8400 block, Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft.
Laurel/Savage
Baltimore Street, 9100 block, 5:09 a.m. Aug. 20. Two adults reported they were awakened in their residence by a male with his face partially covered who displayed a gun and demanded money. The intruder stole a wallet before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Davis Road, 9300 block, Aug. 20. Property entered by cutting a hole in the fence. Intruder failed in attempt to steal an ATV.