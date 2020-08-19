xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Laurel police news from Aug. 4-11

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Aug 19, 2020 5:00 AM

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.

City of Laurel

Fort Meade Road, 9600 block, Aug. 10. Theft.

Fourth Street, 14700 block, Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Avenue, 13600 block, Aug. 8. Robbery.
Washington Boulevard, 300 block, Aug. 8. Motor vehicle theft.

Domer Street, 300 block, Aug. 7. Theft.

Player Drive, 9300 block, Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Runabout Court, 14300 block, Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Avenue, 300 block, Aug. 5. Theft.

Fenwick Court, 8100 block, Aug. 5. Theft.

Bowsprit Lane, 14300 block, Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

Lynn Buff Court, 9500 block, Aug. 11. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.

Covered Wagon Drive, 9700 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 11. White Ram ProMaster van stolen.

North Laurel Road, 9000 block, Aug. 9-10. A resident reported his vehicle had several bullet holes in it. Police responded and located shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

North Laurel Road, 9500 block, Aug. 9. 2004 Ford Econoline van stolen.

Freestate Drive, 8800 block, 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8. 2014 gray Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 stolen.

Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 7. Headphones stolen from vehicle.

Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 5. Tags stolen from vehicle.

