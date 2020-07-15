xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Laurel area crime log for July 6-10

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jul 15, 2020 5:00 AM

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.

City of Laurel

Marshall Avenue, 9100 block, July 10. Robbery.

Advertisement

Montrose Avenue, 300 block, July 10. Theft.

Morris Drive, 100 block, July 10. Theft.
Advertisement

Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, July 9. Motor vehicle theft.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore County schools superintendent leaning toward virtual fall return

Fourth Street, 14700 block, July 9. Motor vehicle theft.

Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, July 9. Theft.

W. Side Boulevard, 14200 block, July 8. Theft.

Fourth Street, 14800 block, July 7. Theft.

Twelfth Street, 1100 block, July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

[More Maryland news] Howard County school system purchases thousands more Chromebooks as it considers fall reopening plans

Fairlawn Street, 1000 block, July 7. Theft.

Fourth Street, 14700 block, July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Braygreen Road, 7900 block, July 6. Theft.

Laurel/Savage

Crystal Drive, 8500 block, July 7-8. Airbags stolen from three vehicles.

Latest Laurel Leader

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement