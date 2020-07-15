Laurel area crime log for July 6-10

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Marshall Avenue, 9100 block, July 10. Robbery.
Montrose Avenue, 300 block, July 10. Theft.
Morris Drive, 100 block, July 10. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 14700 block, July 9. Motor vehicle theft.
Fourth Street, 14700 block, July 9. Motor vehicle theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, July 9. Theft.
W. Side Boulevard, 14200 block, July 8. Theft.
Fourth Street, 14800 block, July 7. Theft.
Twelfth Street, 1100 block, July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fairlawn Street, 1000 block, July 7. Theft.
Fourth Street, 14700 block, July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.
Braygreen Road, 7900 block, July 6. Theft.
Laurel/Savage
Crystal Drive, 8500 block, July 7-8. Airbags stolen from three vehicles.