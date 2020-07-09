Laurel area crime log for June 24-July 5

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Main Street, 500 block, July 5. Theft.
Washington Boulevard, 700 block, July 3. Theft.
Dorset Road, 15600 block, July 2. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, July 1. Robbery.
Fort Meade Road, 200 block, June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.
Crows Nest Court, 7900 block, June 30. Theft.
Ashford Place, 14900 block, June 29. Motor vehicle theft.
Van Dusen Road, 6900 block, June 27. Theft.
Domer Street, 300 block, June 26. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, June 24. Theft.
Fort Meade Road, 200 block, June 24. Motor vehicle theft.
Washington Boulevard, 700 block, June 24. Theft.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 9600 block, July 3. 2011 white Ford F-150 stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9500 block, 10:59 p.m. June 28. Entry gained to shed on the property by cutting the lock. Various items stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, June 26-27. Airbag stolen from vehicle.