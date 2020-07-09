xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Laurel area crime log for June 24-July 5

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jul 09, 2020 5:00 AM

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.

City of Laurel

Main Street, 500 block, July 5. Theft.

Advertisement

Washington Boulevard, 700 block, July 3. Theft.

Dorset Road, 15600 block, July 2. Theft.
Advertisement

Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, July 1. Robbery.

[More Maryland news] Westminster Mission BBQ moving forward, start of construction not yet set

Fort Meade Road, 200 block, June 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crows Nest Court, 7900 block, June 30. Theft.

Ashford Place, 14900 block, June 29. Motor vehicle theft.

Van Dusen Road, 6900 block, June 27. Theft.

Domer Street, 300 block, June 26. Theft.

[More Maryland news] Online, in-person or hybrid model: Howard school system contemplates what fall reopening could look like

Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, June 24. Theft.

Fort Meade Road, 200 block, June 24. Motor vehicle theft.

Washington Boulevard, 700 block, June 24. Theft.

Laurel/Savage

Washington Boulevard, 9600 block, July 3. 2011 white Ford F-150 stolen.

Washington Boulevard, 9500 block, 10:59 p.m. June 28. Entry gained to shed on the property by cutting the lock. Various items stolen.

Latest Laurel Leader

Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, June 26-27. Airbag stolen from vehicle.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Laurel Leader

Advertisement
Advertisement