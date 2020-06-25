Laurel area police log

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Baltimore Avenue, 14100 block, June 17. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 14200 block, June 17. Shoplifting.
Fort Meade Road, 200 block, June 16. Theft.
Creekview Drive, 9300 block, June 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Hilltop Court, 9300 block, June 16, Theft from motor vehicle.
Main Street, 100 block, June 12, Theft from motor vehicle.
Konterra Drive, 13500 block, June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Road, 14600 block. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montgomery Street, 900 block, June 9. Theft.
Huntington Court, 9100 block, June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Eighth Street, 800 block, June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ashford Court, 14800 block, June 5. Motor vehicle theft.
Fairlawn Street, 1000 block, June 5. Shoplifting.
Laureland Place, 15000 block, June 4. Theft.
Baltimore Avenue, 14600 block, June 4. Theft.
Old Sandy Spring Road, 7800 block, June 3. Theft.
Savage/Laurel
Palace Hall Drive, 9000 block, June 16. Entry gained to residence. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry.
Deer Village Drive, 9200 block, June 12. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Western District/Anne Arundel
Charlotte Drive, 200 block, 6:30 p.m. June 16. Officers responded to a call for a robbery. A man was walking with an acquaintance when they were approached by two boys. One of the assailants swung a baseball bat at the victim, but missed. The assailants demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the two fled.