Laurel area police log

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
Savage/Laurel
Second Street, 9400 block, June 10-11 overnight. 2004 red Ford Focus, tags 5DP2027, stolen.
Bursa Road, 9100 block, June 10. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Decatur Road, 9400 block, June 7. Change stolen from vehicle.
City of Laurel
Fairlawn Street, 1000 block, June 1. Motor vehicle theft.
Second Street, 100 block, May 30. Motor vehicle theft.
Contee Road, 7800 block, May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Montgomery Street, 500 block, May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Split Rail Lane, 7200 block, May 28. Theft.
Fourth Street, 14700 block, May 28. Theft.
Spring House Lane, 9400 block, May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.