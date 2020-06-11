Laurel area police log

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
Savage/Laurel
River Island Drive, 8900 block, June 3-4 overnight. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, 2:18 a.m. June 3. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Nothing reported stolen.
Blues Alley, 9100 block, June 2. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Kings Post Court, 9300 block, June 1. Various items stolen from two vehicles.
Kenbrooke Court, 9300 block, May 31-June 1 overnight. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Western District/Anne Arundel
Ridgemere Crossing and Lindenwood Drive, 7 p.m. June 2. Officers responded to a robbery of a man. The man was approached by two assailants, one who displayed a knife and demanded property. The man complied and the assailants fled. Officers were able to identify one of the suspects and obtained an arrest warrant. The second suspect is outstanding. The outstanding suspect is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches, wearing a white shirt and black hat. Anyone with information is asked to call Western District detectives at 410-222-6155.