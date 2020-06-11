Laurel area police log

Ridgemere Crossing and Lindenwood Drive, 7 p.m. June 2. Officers responded to a robbery of a man. The man was approached by two assailants, one who displayed a knife and demanded property. The man complied and the assailants fled. Officers were able to identify one of the suspects and obtained an arrest warrant. The second suspect is outstanding. The outstanding suspect is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches, wearing a white shirt and black hat. Anyone with information is asked to call Western District detectives at 410-222-6155.