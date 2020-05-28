Laurel area police log

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 9200 block, May 17. A man reported that, as he was exiting his parked vehicle, he was approached by a man with a gun demanding the vehicle. The victim complied and the assailant fled in the victim’s vehicle. Through investigation, police identified the suspect and charged him.
Assistance needed in identifying suspect
Detectives in Prince George’s County are asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who targeted four victims at ATMs throughout the area, including one in the 8500 block of Oak Street in Laurel.
The four robberies took place between April 20 and May 10. Three took place at a bank in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights. The fourth took place at a bank in the 8500 block of Oak Street.
In each case, the suspect approached the victim at the ATM, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The victims were not hurt.
If anyone has information that could help detectives identify this suspect, they are asked to call 301-772-4425 or 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward is being offered.
— Staff reports