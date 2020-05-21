Laurel area police log

Laurel Fort Meade Road, 3300 block, 4:50 a.m. May 3. Officers responded to a robbery of a citizen at the Exxon station. The citizen was approached by two unknown men. One of the men displayed a handgun and told the citizen not to get into his vehicle. Both men entered the citizen’s vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape and fled westbound on Laurel Fort Meade Road. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or men.