Laurel area police log

Laurel police report felonies, arrests and property crimes. Howard County police report major crimes, break-ins and car thefts.
City of Laurel
Domer Avenue, 300 block, May 17. Theft.
Fort Meade Road, 200 block, May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.
Shannon Avenue, 13900 block, May 16. Motor vehicle theft.
Eighth Street, 500 block, May 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Baltimore Avenue, 15100 block, May 13. Theft.
Player Drive, 9300 block, May 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Contee Road, 7800 block, May 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fourth Street, 14700 block, May 12.
Second Street, 100 block, May 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Compton Avenue, 500 block, May 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Baltimore Avenue, 14800 block, May 9. Robbery.
Eighth Street, 800 block, May 9. Theft.
Cherry Lane, 8400 block, May 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Woodland Court, 100 block, May 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Baltimore Avenue, 14600 block, May 6. Robbery.
Laurel/Savage
Bluebell Way, 10000 block, May 11-12. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Wincopia Farms Way, 10000 block, May 11-12. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9800 block, 6:03 p.m. May 9. A motel employee reported that a man approached the counter and demanded money. The man then jumped over the counter and stole cash before fleeing in a vehicle. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
North 2nd Street, 10000 block, 5:29 p.m. May 9. Cash and phone stolen from vehicle.
Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, May 7-8. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, May 7-8. Wallets stolen from vehicle.
Western District/Anne Arundel
Sudlersville South Road, 3300 block, 4:41 a.m. May 15. Officers responded to a report of gunshots heard in the area of Sudlersville South and Valley Lee South in the Maryland City community of Laurel. Several officers in the area on patrol began to search the neighborhood. Officers located three spent shell casings in the roadway in the 3300 block of Sudlersville South Road. No people or property damage were located.
Laurel Fort Meade Road, 3300 block, 4:50 a.m. May 3. Officers responded to a robbery of a citizen at the Exxon station. The citizen was approached by two unknown men. One of the men displayed a handgun and told the citizen not to get into his vehicle. Both men entered the citizen’s vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape and fled westbound on Laurel Fort Meade Road. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or men.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes