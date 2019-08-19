Advertisement Advertisement Laurel Leader Maryland Crab feast at Emmerts Seafood Aug 19, 2019 | 10:15 AM Emmerts Seafood on Washington Boulevard in North Laurel offers steamed crabs by the bushel along with shrimp, alligator and ears of corn. Next Gallery PHOTOS Kid Fit! in Laurel Advertisement Laurel Leader Laurel Leader Kyle Wilhelm - Leather Craftsman Aug 12, 2019 Scenes from the 2019 Howard County Fair Movie Night American Legion Post 60's Crab Feast Splashdown at Laurel Municipal Pool Multicultural Festival 2019 Independence Day Celebration Manneqart Madness