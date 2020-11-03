Laurel delivers CARES Act funding to those who helped during coronavirus pandemic

Mayor Craig A. Moe and the City Council presented Fish of Laurel/Elizabeth House with a check for $29,800 and the Islamic Community Center of Laurel received $29,945 at a brief ceremony Oct. 29 in recognition for their help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is part of the CARES Act federal funds that the city of Laurel received from Prince George’s County.
“I want to thank County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for making sure that some of the federal funds flowed down to the municipalities,” Moe said in a statement. “Our plan has always been to make sure the community is well fed and prepared, and we couldn’t have done it without this help.”
Laurel’s Office of Emergency Management put together a food distribution program at the start of the pandemic and worked with community partners to distribute food, water and other emergency supplies to individuals, families, homeless people and those with special needs. There have been numerous food drives and giveaways since March.
“Our community didn’t think twice about joining our effort to take care of our neighbors, and that will continue,” Moe said.