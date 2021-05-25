Laurel Mayor Craig Moe announces new city appointments

Laurel Mayor Craig Moe announced the new appointments of LouAnn Crook to city administrator, Christian Pulley to deputy city administrator and Robert Love to the position of director of the Department of Economic and Community Development.
Crook began her career with the city in 1989 in the Department of Public Works facility and has held various positions. Most recently, she was the deputy city administrator before being appointed acting city administrator in December.
“I appreciate the confidence of Mayor Moe and the Laurel City Council in me by this appointment and confirmation,” Crook said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the mayor, City Council, directors, city staff and Laurel residents in this new leadership role.”
Pulley began her career with the city in 2008 and has held several positions in the Department of Economic and Community Development, including director. She is the first African American woman to hold the position of deputy city administrator in the history of the city of Laurel.
“I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected by the mayor and City Council to serve the citizens of Laurel as their deputy city administrator,” Pulley said in a statement. “I also feel very privileged to make history and serve as the first African American deputy city administrator for Laurel.”
Love was hired in 2017 as the deputy director of the Department of Economic and Community Development. Love looks forward to continuing fostering the business relationships with the city.
“I have enjoyed my years with the city of Laurel and hope to continue this trend,” Love said in a statement.
The appointments were announced by Moe during the virtual mayor and City Council meeting May 10. All three were confirmed by the council.
“Ms. Crook, Ms. Pulley and Mr. Love have fully demonstrated their ability and dedication to handle many complicated assignments, and are always willing to take on major issues, solve problems and get the work of the people done,” Moe said in a statement. “They are proven assets for Laurel and will be able to hit the ground running.”