New Celebree School opening in April in Laurel

Celebree School announced franchisees Arpit and Shwetank Patel have signed a lease for 8003-8039 Laurel Lakes in Laurel with plans to open a Celebree School in April.
“The time and care the Celebree team took with us to find the right location in Laurel was beyond my expectations and we’re happy to venture with the right brand,” Arpit Patel said in a statement. “We couldn’t have selected a more ideal site for our school. We’re close to major highways for parents in need of an easy drop off and pick-up for their children.”
Founded in 1994, Celebree School provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs for youth ages 6 weeks to school age.
“We welcome working with expert franchisees, like Arpit and Shwetank,” Jim DiRugeris, chief development officer, said in a statement. “We’re confident that [they] will make the Celebree School in Laurel a go-to resource for area families.”
Celebree schools are also set to open in Owings Mills and Glen Burnie later this year.