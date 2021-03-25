xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel reopening in April | PHOTOS

Principal Ursala Golladay points out that the classrooms are fitted with new technology - the SMART Board system connects real-time, teacher's lessons with hybrid students and students in the classrooms. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
(Jeffrey F. Bill)

Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel reopening in April | PHOTOS

Mar 25, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bond Mill Elementary School is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel, Md. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel, Md. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Paw prints were painted on the sidewalks to remind students to social distance while walking on school grounds. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Paw prints were painted on the sidewalks to remind students to social distance while walking on school grounds. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Signs on the front door reminds visitors, staff and students to wear a mask. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Signs on the front door reminds visitors, staff and students to wear a mask. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Crystal Merino-Lawson, Secretary for the principal (l) and Jean Shields Registrar (r) work in the main office protected with a plexi-glass wall. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Crystal Merino-Lawson, Secretary for the principal (l) and Jean Shields Registrar (r) work in the main office protected with a plexi-glass wall. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
A sign hangs in the Main Office welcoming back students in April. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
A sign hangs in the Main Office welcoming back students in April. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Principal Ursala Golladay points out some of the safety precautions throughout the hallways at Bond Mill Elementary School. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Principal Ursala Golladay points out some of the safety precautions throughout the hallways at Bond Mill Elementary School. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Stickers reminding students to practice social distancing are placed throughout the school hallways with blue dots a six feet apart. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Stickers reminding students to practice social distancing are placed throughout the school hallways with blue dots a six feet apart. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Drinking water fountains have been shut off and the spouts covered in plastic. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Drinking water fountains have been shut off and the spouts covered in plastic. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Stickers reminding students to practice social distancing are placed throughout the school hallways with blue dots a six feet apart. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Stickers reminding students to practice social distancing are placed throughout the school hallways with blue dots a six feet apart. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Principal Ursala Golladay shows how a typical classroom is situated with desks spaced 6 feet apart. Children no longer will use cubby-holes but each have a bin at their desks. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Principal Ursala Golladay shows how a typical classroom is situated with desks spaced 6 feet apart. Children no longer will use cubby-holes but each have a bin at their desks. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Desks are spaced out 6 feet apart, bins for each student replace the use of the cubby-holes for personal items. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Desks are spaced out 6 feet apart, bins for each student replace the use of the cubby-holes for personal items. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Principal Ursala Golladay points out that the classrooms are fitted with new technology - the SMART Board system connects real-time, teacher's lessons with hybrid students and students in the classrooms. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Principal Ursala Golladay points out that the classrooms are fitted with new technology - the SMART Board system connects real-time, teacher's lessons with hybrid students and students in the classrooms. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
4th grade teacher, Pattie Oldham demonstrates how the SMART Board works. The SMART Board system connects lesson plans real-time with hybrid students and students in the classroom. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
4th grade teacher, Pattie Oldham demonstrates how the SMART Board works. The SMART Board system connects lesson plans real-time with hybrid students and students in the classroom. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Bottled water is available for students and teachers. Supplies are stored throughout the school. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Bottled water is available for students and teachers. Supplies are stored throughout the school. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Each classroom has hand sanatizer dispensers installed. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Each classroom has hand sanatizer dispensers installed. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Principal Ursala Golladay explains that each adult the enters and exits a classroom must scan QR Codes for the purposes of contact tracing. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Principal Ursala Golladay explains that each adult the enters and exits a classroom must scan QR Codes for the purposes of contact tracing. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Students will use a QR Code when they come and go to and from the bathroom. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Students will use a QR Code when they come and go to and from the bathroom. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Second Grade Teacher, Desnee Cole talks about how safe she feels it is for her as well as students with the safety precautions established in the school. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Second Grade Teacher, Desnee Cole talks about how safe she feels it is for her as well as students with the safety precautions established in the school. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
The "Teacher's Lounge" has been converted in to CARE Room(Covid Assess,ent Response Evaluation Room) Ellen Morgan is a full-time registered Nurse at the school. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
The "Teacher's Lounge" has been converted in to CARE Room(Covid Assess,ent Response Evaluation Room) Ellen Morgan is a full-time registered Nurse at the school. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
The cafeteria has "lunch-desks" spaced 6 feet apart. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
The cafeteria has "lunch-desks" spaced 6 feet apart. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel
Chris Zak, (ILT) Instructional Lead Teacher, uses a couple yard sticks taped together as an easy tool to keep desks spaced 6 feet apart in the cafeteria. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe.
Chris Zak, (ILT) Instructional Lead Teacher, uses a couple yard sticks taped together as an easy tool to keep desks spaced 6 feet apart in the cafeteria. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement