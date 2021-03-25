(Jeffrey F. Bill) Laurel Leader Maryland Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel reopening in April | PHOTOS Mar 25, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Bond Mill Elementary School is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel, Md. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Bill) Bond Mill Elementary in Laurel Paw prints were painted on the sidewalks to remind students to social distance while walking on school grounds. Bond Mill Elementary is preparing to welcome back students in April. Principal Ursula Golladay shows what has been done in the school to help keep the kids safe. (Jeffrey F. Signs on the front door reminds visitors, staff and students to wear a mask. Crystal Merino-Lawson, Secretary for the principal (l) and Jean Shields Registrar (r) work in the main office protected with a plexi-glass wall. A sign hangs in the Main Office welcoming back students in April. Principal Ursala Golladay points out some of the safety precautions throughout the hallways at Bond Mill Elementary School. Stickers reminding students to practice social distancing are placed throughout the school hallways with blue dots a six feet apart. Drinking water fountains have been shut off and the spouts covered in plastic. Stickers reminding students to practice social distancing are placed throughout the school hallways with blue dots a six feet apart. Principal Ursala Golladay shows how a typical classroom is situated with desks spaced 6 feet apart. Children no longer will use cubby-holes but each have a bin at their desks. Desks are spaced out 6 feet apart, bins for each student replace the use of the cubby-holes for personal items. Principal Ursala Golladay points out that the classrooms are fitted with new technology - the SMART Board system connects real-time, teacher's lessons with hybrid students and students in the classrooms. 4th grade teacher, Pattie Oldham demonstrates how the SMART Board works. The SMART Board system connects lesson plans real-time with hybrid students and students in the classroom. Bottled water is available for students and teachers. Supplies are stored throughout the school. Each classroom has hand sanatizer dispensers installed. Principal Ursala Golladay explains that each adult the enters and exits a classroom must scan QR Codes for the purposes of contact tracing. Students will use a QR Code when they come and go to and from the bathroom. Second Grade Teacher, Desnee Cole talks about how safe she feels it is for her as well as students with the safety precautions established in the school. The "Teacher's Lounge" has been converted in to CARE Room(Covid Assess,ent Response Evaluation Room) Ellen Morgan is a full-time registered Nurse at the school. The cafeteria has "lunch-desks" spaced 6 feet apart. Chris Zak, (ILT) Instructional Lead Teacher, uses a couple yard sticks taped together as an easy tool to keep desks spaced 6 feet apart in the cafeteria.