Two arrested, charged with murder of Laurel attorney

Two people have been arrested and charged in the death of Brian Bregman, an attorney whose body was found Feb. 3 inside his home on Laurel’s Main Street, the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announced.
Marie Nancy Hassan, 23, of Hyattsville, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, home invasion and armed robbery.
Caleb Rinwi Gonga, 21, of Lanham, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, home Invasion, use of a firearm during a felony violent crime and other charges.
During the investigation, detectives determined that Bregman, 43, had invited Hassan to his residence on the night of Jan. 30. The investigation also revealed that Hassan had conspired with Gonga and additional suspects to rob Bregman, who was shot multiple times and killed during the course of the robbery, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and more arrests are anticipated.
Bregman was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Prince George’s County, according to a biography on his website. He was a member of the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department and worked as a reserve officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for 16 years.
Police ask that anyone with information call 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.