Laurel’s long-running St. Mark’s Emancipation Proclamation Celebration started in 1902, and more history bits and pieces

In August, the Leader clearly made its position known in an editorial about the suffragettes’ movement to gain the right to vote for women. “Why not have those poor, foolish, misguided women who are groping in the air, blindly, after the right to vote, making themselves a general laughing stock and nuisance in Washington, put to work? Surely it cannot be contended they are engaged in a useful occupation. Such action would be a splendid tribute to those unselfish, patriotic women who have gone to the front as nurses, and those others, in still greater numbers, who are engaged in earnest, useful war work. We all know there is no demand, worth recognizing, among the women demanding the franchise, and even if there ever was, sensible people would conclude that this is no time to agitate a question of this nature, when there are so many necessary and important things to be done and so much important legislation requiring the attention of our law makers.”