LET THE FUN BEGIN!!!! At tonight's Mayor and City Council Meeting, the 150th Anniversary Celebration will kick off starting at 6:00pm in the Council Chambers of the Laurel Municipal Center! AGENDA: 1. Call to order B. Prayer - Reverend Dr. Sheila McJilton, St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Laurel, Maryland C. Musical Presentation - Laurel High School Choir D. Presentation of Colors - Laurel Police Department and the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department E. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America - Mayor Craig A. Moe F. Roll call - Clerk Kimberley A. Rau, MMC 2. Minutes A. Approval of Minutes of the Forty-Second Meeting of November 25, 2019 B. Approval of Minutes of the First Meeting of November 25, 2019 C. Approval of Minutes of the Closed Session on January 8, 2020 D. Approval of Minutes of the Work Session on January 8, 2020 3. Report of the Mayor and City Council A. Reporting on various community events, meetings and announcements. 4. General Public Hearing A. Members of the public are asked to sign the speakers list at the back of the Council Chambers. 5. Mayoral Appointments A. Mayoral appointment of Charles Clyburn to the Laurel Arts Council and Patrick Davis to the Historic District Commission 6. Agenda Items A. Introduction and first public hearing on Resolution No. 1-2020, a resolution to approve the amended Standing Rules for the Laurel City Council B. Introduction and First Public Hearing on Resolution No. 2-2020, a resolution to approve an agreement to allow for the placement of small wireless facilities 7. City of Laurel 150th Anniversary - Welcome Remarks and Introductions A. The Honorable Gayle W. Snyder, former Laurel City Council President and Member of the 150th Anniversary Executive Committee 8. City of Laurel 150th Anniversary - Anniversary Events A. Audrey Barnes, Director of the City of Laurel Department of Communications 9. City of Laurel 150th Anniversary - Procamations and Presentations 10. Closing Remarks. Come down and help us kick off the year long festivities! Live coverage on Laurel TV and Facebook!