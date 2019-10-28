Howard County police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in Laurel, the department said in a news release.
Officers were called to the 9200 block of N. Laurel Road at 7:42 p.m. Sunday for a report that an adult female had been shot. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma.
Through preliminary investigation, police believe a group of people had gathered in the parking lot of Laurel Woods Elementary School for a reason unrelated to the school, the news release said.
No additional information was available at this early stage. The investigation is ongoing.