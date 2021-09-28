New sidewalk connects Howard County’s North Laurel to the city of Laurel and Prince George’s County

A new sidewalk along northbound Route 1, connecting the entrance of the Paddock Pointe community in North Laurel to the city of Laurel and Prince George’s County, opened last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by officials from Howard County, the city of Laurel and the state of Maryland.
“It is a critical link joining North Laurel with the city of Laurel. We’re very proud of it,” Mark Thompson, senior vice president of development for 1/ST Properties, property managers for The Stronach Group and Maryland Jockey Club, said at the Sept. 21 event. “We worked with both Howard County and State Highway [Administration] to get it built.”
Laurel Park Boulevard, between Route 1 northbound and southbound, was also redeveloped to include sidewalks, streetlights, landscaping, gutters and storm drains.
“We are hoping we are spearheading improvements along Route 1,” Thompson said. “More and more people, driven by the [coronavirus] pandemic, are walking more and wanting to be outside. This is a great amenity.”
In a post on his Facebook page, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball wrote, “This stretch of Route 1, which previously had no sidewalk, is now an important pedestrian link connecting North Laurel with the city of Laurel. It is a wonderful example of the Complete Streets [initiative] that [is] so critical across our county and region.”
Also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were state Sen. Guy Guzzone, Laurel Mayor Craig Moe and Howard County Council member Christiana Rigby, whose district includes the Howard portion of the sidewalk.
“One of the most important things we can remember to do as we develop and plan is we continue to talk and communicate amongst each other. Our goal is always the same: to bring communities together,” Moe said in a statement. “This is a fine example of everybody working together from the state down to the local level.”
Paddock Pointe, a mixed-use, planned community adjacent to the Maryland Jockey Club in North Laurel, broke ground in 2019 and offers three-bedrooms condominiums.
“This was an old overflow parking lot,” Thompson said of the development. “It is exciting to take what was really a run-down piece of property that wasn’t being used very often and create this whole new community.”