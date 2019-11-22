The Carroll Baldwin Hall had some sprucing up recently but there is more work to be done. New shrubs have been planted and volunteers did some repairs and freshened up the hall in preparation for the holiday season.
The hall is ready for the tree lighting festivities on the grounds during the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7. Throughout the event, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a renovation and restoration fund raffle. A five-hour rental of the Carroll Baldwin Hall is the prize for the winning raffle ticket and you don’t need to be present to win. You can learn more about the hall and the raffle, as well as purchase a raffle ticket by going to carrollbaldwinhall.org.
Earlier that day, you won’t want to miss the Savage Stroll along the Patuxent Branch Trail. Starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, you can join others in a 3- mile walk between Vollmerhausen Road and the Pratt Railroad Bridge. This a perfect opportunity to get to know your neighbors while enjoying the historic community’s natural beauty. Additional walks are scheduled for Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. Put on your walking shoes and meet other walkers in the parking lot of Patuxent Valley Middle School a few minutes before 10 a.m.
Each Savage Stroll is expected to last about 90 minutes. Participants will visit a different trail or neighborhood in Savage, followed by an option to socialize over lunch or drinks. Children and friendly pets are always welcome. If there is inclement weather, plan to stroll the following Saturday at the same time.
Congratulations to Connie Stahler, principal of Laurel Woods Elementary School. She was recently chosen as a National Outstanding Assistant Principal for last school year, when she served in that role at the school. She is now the school’s principal.
Stahler is a “big proponent of professional learning, especially when it comes to empowering and giving voice to paraeducators,” according to hcpss.org. She demonstrates exceptional leadership at Laurel Woods where the staff, students and parents have great respect for her.
I am aware that the holidays are approaching, but you may want to know that the Howard County Board of Education has approved the 2020–21 academic calendar. The next school year will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, for students and on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, for school staff. Winter break is scheduled for Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2021. Spring Break will run from April 2 through April 9, 2021. The last day of school is scheduled for June 10, 2021. Now you can make your plans for summer vacation.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family and friends.