The hall is ready for the tree lighting festivities on the grounds during the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7. Throughout the event, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a renovation and restoration fund raffle. A five-hour rental of the Carroll Baldwin Hall is the prize for the winning raffle ticket and you don’t need to be present to win. You can learn more about the hall and the raffle, as well as purchase a raffle ticket by going to carrollbaldwinhall.org.