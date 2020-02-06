A 54-year-old Silver Spring woman died late Wednesday night after she walked out onto Bauer Lane in Laurel “for unknown reasons” and was struck by a car, according to Maryland State Police.
State troopers responded to Bauer Lane at the eastbound Route 108 section at approximately 11:25 p.m. to respond to a report of a pedestrian crash.
A 2005 Honda Civic struck the female pedestrian, state police said. The unidentified driver remained at the scene.
The woman, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash, state police said.
The victim was transported for an autopsy to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Drugs, alcohol and speeding are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.