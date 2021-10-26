Howard County police investigating fatal collision in Laurel

Howard County police are investigating a multivehicle collision in Laurel that left a man dead Monday afternoon.
Police said the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Route 1 approaching Whiskey Bottom Road just before 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2001 Toyota Sequoia stopped at the red light.
The driver of the Corolla, who police identified Tuesday as Feliciano Balbuena Lezcano, 51, of Rockville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver and sole occupant of the Sequoia was transported to Laurel Regional Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Two other vehicles were struck in a chain reaction from the initial collision, police said, but no one in those vehicles was injured.
Route 1 in the area of Whiskey Bottom Road was closed for approximately 3.5 hours Monday following the collision.
Howard police said the collision remains under investigation.