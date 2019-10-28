Howard County police have arrested and charged an Elkridge man in Sunday night’s nonfatal shooting in Laurel, the department said Monday.
Salvatore Sam Mancini, 34, was arrested at his residence overnight, police said in a news release.
Still in the booking process, Mancini is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a handgun in a felony and reckless endangerment.
Police said officers responded to the Laurel Woods Elementary School parking lot at 7:42 p.m. Sunday after a report of an adult woman being shot.
Amanda Cavin, 38, of Severn, was found conscious and alert in the school parking lot and was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. She has been treated and released, police said Monday.
Through a preliminary investigation, police believe a group of people, including Cavin and Mancini, had gathered in Laurel Woods’ parking lot for a remembrance ceremony unrelated to the school.