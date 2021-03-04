Howard police on former Laurel police chief's arson charges | PHOTOS

Howard County chief of police Lisa Myers speaks Thursday, March 4, 2021, about the arrest and charging of a county resident and former local police chief with multiple counts of arson and other charges.
Police and fire department officials throughout the Baltimore/Washington DC Maryland area & Frederick county listen as official after official speaks about the charges for the former Laurel police chief and Howard County resident regarding numerous instances of arson over the last decade.
Howard County chief of police Lisa Myers speaks with county executive Calvin Ball before the scheduled press conference regarding the arrest and charging of a county resident and former local police chief with multiple counts of arson and other charges.
