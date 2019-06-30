Police searching for suspect in Laurel homicide

Police are searching for a homicide suspect they say fatally shot a 57-year-old man in Laurel Sunday.

Laurel police wrote in a news release that officers were called to the area of 2 Woodland Court at 2:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers found Dolphin Bernard Jackson, 57, of Laurel, suffering from a gunshot wound, police wrote.

Jackson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting and are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 301-498-0092 or leave tips anonymously at lpdtips@laurel.md.us.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC