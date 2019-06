Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Members of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in South Laurel will lead the Main Street parade as the grand marshals in celebration of the church’s 50th anniversary. Line-up starts at 7:30 a.m. and the parade begins at 9 a.m. Judges will present trophies outside BB&T Bank at noon. (pictured above) Members of the West Laurel Rag Tag Band performed last year during the parade to start Laurel's annual Main Street Festival.