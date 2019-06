Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

(L-R) Kathy Little, of North Laurel, Camille Winder, of North Laurel, Anne Latimer, of Silver Spring, Lorene Brown, of North Laurel, and wellness trainer Pam Beck, stretch out before the walk. We Walk For Wellness in North Laurel is a free community walking program that takes place every Saturday from 9-10am starting at the North Laurel Community Center.