Fort Meade: Army implements full Tenant Bill of Rights at 36 installations | COMMENTARY

“For the last two years, we have been working with our Army and Air Force partners to ensure that the active duty service members who call our installations home have equal access to all 18 rights adopted by Congress and DOD in the Tenant Bill of Rights. The programs and initiatives that implement these rights reinforce our continuing commitment to provide quality housing and fair treatment to all of our residents,” said Holly Costello, senior vice president Corvias Property Management, which provides on-post housing for more than 84,000 residents. “Bringing these additional provisions to life has been a tremendous undertaking that has required coordination across all locations, with other military housing providers, and with both of our partner Services of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army.”