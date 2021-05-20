(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron May 20, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement River Hill Hawks clash with Howard Lions during a tennis match between unbeaten teams (Karl Merton Ferron) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens River Hill Hawks' Alex Artazov returns against Howard Lions' Andrew Au during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens Howard Lions' Andrew Au returns against River Hill Hawks' Alex Artazov during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas serves to River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao returns to Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao plays against Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens Howard Lions' Corinne Chau returns to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu returns a serve behind Siri Jale, to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens River Hill Hawks' Siri Jale returns to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu returns near the net to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens Howard Lions' Viola Yu returns to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens Howard Lions' Corinne Chau serves to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement