xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens |...

River Hill Hawks' Alex Artazov returns against Howard Lions' Andrew Au during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens | PHOTOS

By
May 20, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
River Hill Hawks clash with Howard Lions during a tennis match between unbeaten teams
(Karl Merton Ferron)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
River Hill Hawks' Alex Artazov returns against Howard Lions' Andrew Au during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
River Hill Hawks' Alex Artazov returns against Howard Lions' Andrew Au during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
Howard Lions' Andrew Au returns against River Hill Hawks' Alex Artazov during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Howard Lions' Andrew Au returns against River Hill Hawks' Alex Artazov during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas serves to River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas serves to River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao returns to Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao returns to Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao plays against Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
River Hill Hawks' Aaron Zhao plays against Howard Lions' Niko Bifsas during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
Howard Lions' Corinne Chau returns to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Howard Lions' Corinne Chau returns to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu returns a serve behind Siri Jale, to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu returns a serve behind Siri Jale, to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
River Hill Hawks' Siri Jale returns to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
River Hill Hawks' Siri Jale returns to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu returns near the net to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu returns near the net to Howard Lions' Corinne Chau and Viola Yu in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
Howard Lions' Viola Yu returns to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Howard Lions' Viola Yu returns to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Howard hosts River Hill in a tennis match of unbeatens
Howard Lions' Corinne Chau serves to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Howard Lions' Corinne Chau serves to River Hill Hawks' Priyanka Ramulu and Siri Jale in doubles during a tennis match between unbeaten teams Thu., May 20, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement