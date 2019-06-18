Hammond senior Liguori finishes on top as Howard County softball Player of Year

Hammond senior Taylor Liguori, who led the county in five offensive categories this spring, has been named the 2019 Howard County softball Player of the Year.

Hammond senior Taylor Liguori, who led the county in five offensive categories this spring, has been named the 2019 Howard County softball Player of the Year.

During the months leading up to her freshman year of high school, Taylor Liguori sat down with her dad and set out a road map for what she hoped to get out of her four years at Hammond High. It was a lengthy list — filled with a wide array of goals — but for Liguori it was a constant reminder of what she was working toward. Throughout her first three years of high school, the Golden Bears’ star shortstop methodically began checking off the items one by one. Whether it was the personal success of earning All-County honors each season or locking up her future by committing to play softball for the University of Maryland as a freshman, everything for Liguori was seemingly playing out according to plan. Everything, that is, except the one thing that she says mattered the most to her. “The team … that was my entire focus. Individually, I had accomplished most of the personal goals I had set, but coming into this year as a senior I felt like not having that team success was a huge piece of the puzzle that was missing for me,” Liguori said. “We had been improving every year since my freshman year, when we had only won a few games, but I knew this was my last chance to truly leave a mark on the program … to finally put Hammond softball back on the map.” Liguori ended up making an impression that will last for years to come. As the unquestioned leader for the Golden Bears, Liguori guided the program this season to its first county championship since 2009 after back-to-back seasons finishing at .500 overall. Chart The final batting and pitching statistics from the 2019 Howard County softball season The final batting and pitching statistics from the 2019 Howard County softball season (Chart) She led the county in overall batting average (.697), RBI (34), runs scored (39), doubles (16) and home runs (8), and with those numbers, Liguori was able to cross off one more thing from her bucket list: Howard County softball Player of the Year. “I had heard nothing but great things about Taylor coming in, and she still exceeded expectations,” said Hammond first-year coach Russell Kovach. “It wasn’t just the hitting or the fielding — and don’t get me wrong those things were terrific — but she also has an attitude and a leadership quality that puts her on an entirely different level. She’s the definition of a role model, someone who inspires those around them to be better players and better individuals both on and off the field.” For Liguori, the road to becoming the best softball player in the county this spring can be traced back to the love for the game she developed while playing for her father, Bill. He started coaching her when she was 10, and the two created a bond that has only gotten stronger through the years. “He spent countless hours in the cages with me, hitting ground balls to me on the field and studying swings whenever I asked,” she said. “He taught me that … work ethic is what separates good from great. I will forever be grateful for the time we had traveling the country together and playing the best game in the world.” By the time Liguori arrived at Hammond, she was prepared to hit the ground running. While the Golden Bears finished with a 3-14 record, Liguori shined her freshman year with the third-highest batting average (.610) in the county to go along with 13 doubles and five stolen bases on the way to making second team All-County. Marriotts Ridge senior Mikayla Barnard had to rediscover her love for the game before she became the best two-way player in Howard County this spring. The Mustangs’ ace and middle-of-the-order hitter had been playing softball since she was 7 years old and developed life-long friendships and traveled... She was among the top 15 hitters in the league again as a sophomore and junior — batting over .500 each season with double-digit extra-base hits — and made first-team All-County each season. But it all paled in comparison to what she did this year as a senior. She served as the anchor defensively in the middle of the infield for a Golden Bears’ team that started freshmen at first, second and third base. Liguori made just one error in 59 chances to help Hammond cut its runs allowed in half from last spring, down to 4.9 runs a game. Then offensively, she was the big bat near the top of the lineup that delivered both with consistency and timeliness. In addition to her gaudy average, she posted a career-best OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 2.089. Among the season highlights was a walk-off home run in extra innings against Mt. Hebron and a grand slam in the seventh inning to help Hammond pull away for a key road win over Glenelg. “She’s an on-base machine, and a lot of that is her looking at what pitchers are giving her and not trying to do too much with it. She wasn’t always swinging for the fences; she’d go the other way, shorten her swing … just a real professional hitter,” Kovach said. “And, at the end of the day, there’s nobody you would rather have at the plate in a pressure situation than Taylor Liguori.” Howard and Hammond softball had to wait a few extra hours on Thursday, sitting around as thunderstorms rolled through the area at game time, but both programs eventually took care of business to secure itself a piece of this year’s county title. Howard (14-2, 15-5) cruised to a 10-0 victory at... Liguori said there were plenty of key moments that led to the team’s breakthrough campaign but pointed specifically to the Golden Bears’ 4-1 road win over Howard during the final week of March. That victory ended up being the fourth in a string of 10 consecutive league wins, setting the stage for an eventual piece of the county crown. “That was our fourth game that week and after coming out a little flat, we scored four runs in the last two innings to pull it out. I think that was the moment everyone kind of realized that this was something we could do,” Liguori said. “That was the spark that opened our eyes, I feel like. It wasn’t just potential any more … we believed we could be county champs.” While the season ended much earlier than Liguori and her teammates had hoped it would, losing by a run to Glenelg in the second round of the playoffs, she heads off to begin the next chapter of her career at the University of Maryland with no regrets. “Those last couple boxes, I was able to check those off this year and to see how far this team has come since I got here is what makes me the happiest,” Liguori said. “This was a special team, with some incredibly talented players, and we really supported and pushed one another to do something in terms of winning a county title that we have been working toward for quite some time.” Chart The All-County team for the 2019 Howard County softball season. The All-County team for the 2019 Howard County softball season. (Chart) Named to the first-team All-County squad: PITCHER Brittany Brewer, Hammond, senior. Arguably no county pitcher was more improved this spring than Brewer, who was a major reason Hammond was able to break through for the program’s first county title since 2009. Brewer lowered her ERA against league opponents from 5.57 as a junior to 3.46 this season as a senior, finishing with a 9-2 county record. During its undefeated start to league play this spring, no hurdle has proven to be too high for Hammond. That penchant for prevailing in the face of a little adversity was again the case Monday afternoon in a battle for county supremacy against River Hill. After the visiting Hawks scored twice... Her best stretch of the season came during the first week of league play, allowing a combined four runs in three consecutive victories over Centennial, Reservoir and Howard. “That week was as good as any I’ve ever seen by a pitcher … she was in complete control. And I think it was a great snapshot of the things Brittany was so good at this season — pitching to her spot and letting the defense behind her make plays,” Hammond coach Russell Kovach said. “She pitched with a ton of confidence this year.”

Lauren Marcotte, Centennial, junior. Earning first-team All-County recognition for the third straight season, Marcotte continued her progression as not only an offensive leader but also as a shutdown defender at shortstop. “Each year she gets better and better and she continues to make plays that you don’t think are even possible to make in high school softball. She’s just that good,” Centennial coach Katie Grimm said. “She's an extreme competitor that does not let any one out work her —that really sets the tone for the whole team. Offensively, she's a consistent, steady and powerful hitter.” Marcotte finished with a county-leading 45 assists this season, posted a .931 fielding percentage and had a hand in four double plays for the Eagles. On offense, she was the Eagles’ team leader in almost every category — hits (23), RBI (22), runs scored (16), stolen bases (10), extra-base hits (12) and batting average (.460). Among the season highlights was driving in the walk-off run in a win over Reservoir and a multi-hit day in an extra-inning playoff victory over Long Reach. Delanie Vintz, River Hill, senior. A four-year starter who was at the heart of the Hawks turning the program around the last couple seasons, Vintz was the model of consistency both on defense and offense. She split time early in the season at catcher before settling in as the team’s everyday third baseman. The first inning Monday afternoon between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge turned out to be an accurate snapshot of what was ahead. In the top half of the opening frame, the Mustangs put runners on second and third with no outs before River Hill (5-0, 5-0) escaped unharmed courtesy of a couple perfectly... At the plate, she finished among the top 10 in the county this season in hits (30), batting average (.546), runs scored (26) and RBI (27). She finished her career with 105 hits. Among her season highlights this year was a 2-for-4 day that included a home run and four RBI in a regular-season win over Marriotts Ridge. “You always knew what you were going to get from Delanie … that effort was always there. And I think, she’s a player that likes the pressure situations,” River Hill coach Marni Rosenbaum said. “She wanted to be at the plate with the game on the line, or to have the ball hit to her for the last out. She really embraced that leadership position as a senior.” OUTFIELD Julia Colton, Howard, senior. A second-team All-County honoree last spring, Colton transformed herself from being primarily a slap-hitter early in her career into one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the area. She still boasted the ability to put the ball on the ground and leg out base hits, but — after an intense offseason workout regimen — she also showcased a newfound power stroke. Colton, who had just seven extra-base hits and no home runs as a junior, exploded for 12 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and a county-leading five long balls in her final high school season. No game better exemplified her improved power than her two-homer, five-RBI game to lead the Lions to a win over River Hill in early April. “She really blossomed this year, and I give a ton of credit to the work she put in with her personal trainer. She was absolutely drilling the ball, and I think teams really struggled to figure out how to pitch to her,” Howard coach Chuck Rice said. “If they pitched it outside, she wasn’t afraid to still poke it the other way. And now this season, if they pitched her inside, she would turn on it and hit it over the fence.” Colton, who finished with a batting average of .474 this year, has signed to continue her softball career at UMBC. Meghan Hughes, Marriotts Ridge, junior. Hughes was a second-team selection as a sophomore and continued her progression to become a leader for the Mustangs this spring. A lingering injury affected her pitching abilities early in the season, but she was a consistent force defensively in center field and also was among the county’s top dual threats in terms of power and speed at the plate. “Megan’s ability to get to balls in the gap make her — along with her arm strength and accuracy — one of the best outfielders,” Marriotts Ridge coach Renard Parson said. “To go along with that, she has the ability to put pressure on defenses with her great speed and remarkable power to all fields.” Hughes also pitched 31.1 innings, striking out 37 batters and earning three victories, including a complete-game effort to close the regular season against River Hill. But it was her hitting that stood out the most. She batted .528 this season, while leading Marriotts Ridge with 27 RBI and 26 runs scored against league opponents. Among her best games was in the Mustangs’ comeback win over Glenelg, in which she hit a double and a three-run home run. Kamryn Walker, Long Reach, senior. A repeat first-team All-County selection, Walker combined with fellow senior Hailey Ramberg to make up quite the one-two punch for the Lightning in the heart of the order. While her offensive numbers were slightly down from her junior season, she still posted 10 extra-base hits, 21 runs scored, 18 RBI and a .375 average. Being a pitcher can be stressful. So much is out of a softball pitcher’s control, yet the win or loss will be attached to her name after the game. That’s why pitchers often have a friend on the field — usually the catcher, but sometimes an infielder — to calm them down during stressful situations. ... ... Walker, who will play at Bowie State next year, had her best offensive games against Oakland Mills (4-for-5, home run and six RBI) and Atholton (2-for-5, grand slam). But just as valuable was Walker’s defensive presence in the outfield, covering a ton of ground and finishing with 27 putouts. “Although Kamryn is a consistent and very successful hitter, she is a force in the field. She can play anywhere, but has become a top player in center field,” Long Reach coach Melissa Boardman said. “Kam has the highest fielding percentage on the team and had two double plays from center.” UTILITY Kathryn Hoffman, Glenelg, junior. After taking a couple years off from softball to focus on field hockey, Hoffman returned to the sport this spring and did a little bit of everything in the field and at the plate for the Gladiators. She spent most of her time defensively in center field, making no errors and 17 putouts, but also was a very capable pitcher. Glenelg freshman Emmy Piwowarski was honest after the Gladiators’ 12-11 extra-inning win over River Hill in the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Class 2A South region semifinals Wednesday afternoon. Late in the game, her confidence was wavering. Sitting at 0-for-3 with two... In the team’s 5-0 playoff win over Wilde Lake, Hoffman allowed just three hits and struck out seven in a complete-game effort. Offensively, she hit for a team-best .490 average to go along with 24 runs scored, 10 RBI and eight stolen bases. One of her most important games at the plate came in Glenelg’s upset of county-champion Hammond in the playoffs. In the victory, Hoffman delivered a team-high three RBI. “Kathryn’s work ethic is unmatched, and you would never know she took time off, as she persevered in whatever position she played,” Glenelg coach Shannon Riley said. “Kat always strives to be better, and her athleticism is something you cannot teach.” Second Team: Pitcher: Jordan Hinz, Centennial, junior; Amy Stetser, Glenelg, senior; Emily Venkatesan, Chapelgate, senior. Catcher: Mackenzie Brooks, Hammond, junior; Desi Hatzakos, Reservoir, senior.