Best case, worst case 2017 playoffs scenarios for Howard County boys basketball teams

Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Best Case: Bottling up the energy and inspired play that carried the team to a thrilling victory over Reservoir on senior night, the Raiders go on the road and win their opening-round game against J.M. Bennett in convincing fashion. Jacob Waterworth gets hot from 3-point range, showing why he is one of the best sharpshooters in the area, and the team’s overall balance on offense is on full display. In the next round, on the road against Stephen Decatur (21-1 record), it is that balance —six players averaging at least 6.5 points a game this winter — that helps Atholton give the top-seeded Seahawks all they can handle. Ultimately, the season ends in an overtime thriller but the Raiders make the long ride home with their heads held high.