Best case, worst case 2017 playoffs scenarios for Howard County boys basketball teams
After a regular season that featured more parity from top to bottom among Howard County’s boys basketball teams than any other during the last decade, the upcoming MPSSAA region tournament promises to feature plenty of intrigue. As things are set to get going on Friday, beat reporter Brent Kennedy takes a look at each team and what could happen if everything clicks or what could happen if everything falls apart.